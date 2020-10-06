Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Leader's Recon - EP 7 - Lt. Col. Mahfouz - Multi-Domain Operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Miller 

    National Guard Bureau - Army National Guard - G3 - Training Division - Leader Development Branch

    Autonomous robotics systems, DARPA, Artificial Intelligence, and so much more! In this episode of Leader's Recon, we sit down with Lt. Col. Judd Mahfouz as he discusses what the army of tomorrow will look like!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 16:16
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 781905
    VIRIN: 200610-A-AB135-457
    Filename: DOD_108161048
    Length: 00:43:54
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leader's Recon - EP 7 - Lt. Col. Mahfouz - Multi-Domain Operations, by SSG Jeremiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Knowledge

    TAGS

    podcast
    Strategic planning
    futures command
    space force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT