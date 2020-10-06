Leader's Recon - EP 7 - Lt. Col. Mahfouz - Multi-Domain Operations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/781905" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Autonomous robotics systems, DARPA, Artificial Intelligence, and so much more! In this episode of Leader's Recon, we sit down with Lt. Col. Judd Mahfouz as he discusses what the army of tomorrow will look like!