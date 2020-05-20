Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leader's Recon - EP 6 - Col. Blanchard - Career Planning

    UNITED STATES

    05.20.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Miller 

    National Guard Bureau - Army National Guard - G3 - Training Division - Leader Development Branch

    Today, Col. Leland Blanchard, the Army National Guard Chief of Training, gives best practices in managing your military career!
    We discuss building an effective career map, managing that work/life balance, and finding fulfillment in what you choose to do.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2020
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 15:40
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 781904
    VIRIN: 200520-A-AB135-969
    Filename: DOD_108161034
    Length: 00:52:37
    Location: US

