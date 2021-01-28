Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force: Housing Survey Extended, Record Retention, and E.C.H.O

    UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Timmethy James 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    This week’s look around the Air Force highlights the Air Force housing tenant survey extension, programs allowing early separation for Airmen due to record-high Air Force retention levels, and Air Force Recruiting Service’s new interactive online gaming system, E.C.H.O., helps identify potential recruits.

