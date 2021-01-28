Coast Guard celebrates 41st Blackthorn Memorial in St. Petersburg

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Crewmembers from Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg and tenant units stand in formation during the ceremony for the 41st anniversary of the Coast Guard Cutter Blackthorn sinking, Jan. 28, 2021 in St. Petersburg. Members commemorate the Coast Guardsman that lost their lives after the Blackthorn sank after colliding with the tanker Capricorn near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, in St. Petersburg, Jan. 28, 1980. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez.)