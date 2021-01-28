Crewmembers from Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg and tenant units stand in formation during the ceremony for the 41st anniversary of the Coast Guard Cutter Blackthorn sinking, Jan. 28, 2021 in St. Petersburg. Members commemorate the Coast Guardsman that lost their lives after the Blackthorn sank after colliding with the tanker Capricorn near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, in St. Petersburg, Jan. 28, 1980. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez.)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 14:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781897
|VIRIN:
|210128-G-YF993-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108160969
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|ST. PETERSBURG, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard celebrates 41st Blackthorn Memorial in St. Petersburg, by PO3 Erik Villa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
