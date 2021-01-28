Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard celebrates 41st Blackthorn Memorial in St. Petersburg

    ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    Crewmembers from Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg and tenant units stand in formation during the ceremony for the 41st anniversary of the Coast Guard Cutter Blackthorn sinking, Jan. 28, 2021 in St. Petersburg. Members commemorate the Coast Guardsman that lost their lives after the Blackthorn sank after colliding with the tanker Capricorn near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, in St. Petersburg, Jan. 28, 1980. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez.)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 14:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781897
    VIRIN: 210128-G-YF993-1001
    Filename: DOD_108160969
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: ST. PETERSBURG, FL, US 

    U.S. Coast Guard
    Fla.
    St. Petersburg
    Blackthorn memorial

