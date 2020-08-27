Pilots and crews prepare for training flights in T-38 Talon's at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 27, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 14:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781890
|VIRIN:
|200827-F-WV167-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108160925
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, T-38 Talon flight line prep b-roll, by Brad Sturk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
