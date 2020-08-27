Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    T-38 Talon flight line prep b-roll

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2020

    Video by Brad Sturk 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Pilots and crews prepare for training flights in T-38 Talon's at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 27, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2020
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 14:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781890
    VIRIN: 200827-F-WV167-1001
    Filename: DOD_108160925
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, T-38 Talon flight line prep b-roll, by Brad Sturk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Tyndall Air Force Base

    TAGS

    T-38
    Tyndall Air Force Base
    Tyndall
    T-38 B-roll

