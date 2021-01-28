Army Col. Paul Haverstick transfers leadership of the Defense Media Activity to Hal Pittman during a change of command ceremony at DMA headquarters, Jan. 28, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 12:23
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|781879
|Filename:
|DOD_108160576
|Length:
|00:27:48
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, DMA Holds Transfer of Authority Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
