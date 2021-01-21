This video is a pubic service announcement to Stop, Stand, and Salute the flag during "Reveille," "Retreat," and "To the Colors." Rendering honors to the colors is a time honored tradition dating back to the U.S. Army's beginnings. "Reveille" is sounded in the morning as the flag is raised, while "Retreat" takes place every evening as the flag is lowered. "To the Colors" is sounded immediately prior to the beginning of Retreat. (U.S. Army Video By Spc. Jose Escamilla)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 12:32
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|781877
|VIRIN:
|210121-A-FL291-039
|Filename:
|DOD_108160574
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Stop, Stand, Salute, by SPC Jose Escamilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT