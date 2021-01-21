Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stop, Stand, Salute

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Video by Spc. Jose Escamilla 

    3rd Infantry Division

    This video is a pubic service announcement to Stop, Stand, and Salute the flag during "Reveille," "Retreat," and "To the Colors." Rendering honors to the colors is a time honored tradition dating back to the U.S. Army's beginnings. "Reveille" is sounded in the morning as the flag is raised, while "Retreat" takes place every evening as the flag is lowered. "To the Colors" is sounded immediately prior to the beginning of Retreat. (U.S. Army Video By Spc. Jose Escamilla)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 12:32
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 781877
    VIRIN: 210121-A-FL291-039
    Filename: DOD_108160574
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    3ID
    3rd Infantry Divison
    ROTM

