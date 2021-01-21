Stop, Stand, Salute

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video is a pubic service announcement to Stop, Stand, and Salute the flag during "Reveille," "Retreat," and "To the Colors." Rendering honors to the colors is a time honored tradition dating back to the U.S. Army's beginnings. "Reveille" is sounded in the morning as the flag is raised, while "Retreat" takes place every evening as the flag is lowered. "To the Colors" is sounded immediately prior to the beginning of Retreat. (U.S. Army Video By Spc. Jose Escamilla)