Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Leesburg Marines Class Talk

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LEESBURG, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Video by Sgt. Ryan Sammet 

    4th Marine Corps District

    Sergeant Luis Canjura-Cruz, a Marine recruiter from Recruiting Substation Leesburg, explains a general overview about Marine Corps enlisted programs. These class talks are to educate and inform local schools about the requirements to join and what the Marine Corps has to offer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ryan Sammet)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 11:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 781872
    VIRIN: 210127-M-KW118-988
    Filename: DOD_108160453
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: LEESBURG, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leesburg Marines Class Talk, by Sgt Ryan Sammet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marines
    MCRC
    4MCD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT