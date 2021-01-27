Sergeant Luis Canjura-Cruz, a Marine recruiter from Recruiting Substation Leesburg, explains a general overview about Marine Corps enlisted programs. These class talks are to educate and inform local schools about the requirements to join and what the Marine Corps has to offer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ryan Sammet)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 11:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|781872
|VIRIN:
|210127-M-KW118-988
|Filename:
|DOD_108160453
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|LEESBURG, VA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Leesburg Marines Class Talk, by Sgt Ryan Sammet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
