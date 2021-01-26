Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise 173rd BSB CO MET

    MONTE ROMANO, ITALY

    01.26.2021

    Video by Vincenzo Vitiello 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    "U.S. Army Lt. Col. Nathan A. Strohm, Commander Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, describes the Company Mission Essential Training held at Monte Romano, Italy, Jan 26, 2021. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands areas of responsibility. (U.S Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello)"

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 09:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 781863
    VIRIN: 210126-A-IG394-001
    Filename: DOD_108160270
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: MONTE ROMANO, IT

    TAGS

    173rd BSB
    Sky Soldiers
    helicopter
    Exercise
    Brigade Support Battalion
    101CAB
    U.S.Army
    TSAE
    Monte Romano
    COMET
    U.S.Army Europe
    Strong Europe
    StrongEurope
    U.S.ArmyEurope
    Garrison Italy
    USAGItaly
    7ATC
    7th Army Training Command
    europeafrica
    173rdBSB
    173rdAB
    Covid 19
    RTSDSouth
    601stRiggers
    CompanyMissionEssentialTraining
    CO MET
    CH-47Chinook
    6-101GSAB

