"U.S. Army Lt. Col. Nathan A. Strohm, Commander Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, describes the Company Mission Essential Training held at Monte Romano, Italy, Jan 26, 2021. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands areas of responsibility. (U.S Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello)"
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 09:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|781863
|VIRIN:
|210126-A-IG394-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108160270
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|MONTE ROMANO, IT
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Exercise 173rd BSB CO MET, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT