Rear Admiral Dana Thomas, the Coast Guard’s chief medical officer, discuss with Lieutenant Kiley Relf the Covid vaccination and its impact on fertility and current pregnancies. Admiral Thomas has a message for every member of the Coast Guard family encouraging everyone to get vaccinated.
“This vaccine is safe and effective,” Thomas said. “The chance that you will experience a major adverse reaction is about one in 250,000. As a humanitarian service, as a Coast Guard member, we have a responsibility to protect ourselves, our families, and our fellow Americans by being vaccinated.” U.S. Coast Guard video by Telfair H. Brown
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 08:42
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|781862
|VIRIN:
|210128-G-OY189-851
|Filename:
|DOD_108160269
|Length:
|00:03:16
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Ask Your CMO, by Telfair Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
