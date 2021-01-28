Ask Your CMO

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Rear Admiral Dana Thomas, the Coast Guard’s chief medical officer, discuss with Lieutenant Kiley Relf the Covid vaccination and its impact on fertility and current pregnancies. Admiral Thomas has a message for every member of the Coast Guard family encouraging everyone to get vaccinated.



“This vaccine is safe and effective,” Thomas said. “The chance that you will experience a major adverse reaction is about one in 250,000. As a humanitarian service, as a Coast Guard member, we have a responsibility to protect ourselves, our families, and our fellow Americans by being vaccinated.” U.S. Coast Guard video by Telfair H. Brown