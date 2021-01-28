Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ask Your CMO

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Video by Telfair Brown 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Rear Admiral Dana Thomas, the Coast Guard’s chief medical officer, discuss with Lieutenant Kiley Relf the Covid vaccination and its impact on fertility and current pregnancies. Admiral Thomas has a message for every member of the Coast Guard family encouraging everyone to get vaccinated.

    “This vaccine is safe and effective,” Thomas said. “The chance that you will experience a major adverse reaction is about one in 250,000. As a humanitarian service, as a Coast Guard member, we have a responsibility to protect ourselves, our families, and our fellow Americans by being vaccinated.” U.S. Coast Guard video by Telfair H. Brown

    TAGS

    THOMAS
    VACCINE
    FERTILITY
    COVID
    RELF
    ASK YOUR CMO

