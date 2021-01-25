Lt. Col. Benjamin Ingram, 41st Field Artillery Brigade Surgeon, talks about receiving his COVID vaccination shot, it's effectiveness, what one needs to consider when receiving it if one chooses to get it.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 09:23
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|781861
|VIRIN:
|210125-A-BJ454-438
|Filename:
|DOD_108160211
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 41st FAB COVID Q&A - Ep. 2, by SPC Ryan Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
