41st FAB COVID Q&A - Ep. 2

Lt. Col. Benjamin Ingram, 41st Field Artillery Brigade Surgeon, talks about receiving his COVID vaccination shot, it's effectiveness, what one needs to consider when receiving it if one chooses to get it.