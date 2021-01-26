Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve

    This video, produced by the Defense Personnel and Family Support Center, provides an overview of the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve program. It features Bruce Townshend, ESGR's Employer Engagement lead, and Lt. Col. Colette Ching, USERRA Plans and Policy lead.

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 07:31
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 781860
    VIRIN: 210126-D-D0485-1002
    PIN: 2
    Filename: DOD_108160175
    Length: 00:05:40
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Overview, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Education and Training

    ESGR
    Reserve Components
    Employer Support for the Guard and Reserve
    USERRA

