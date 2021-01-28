Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SHARP Points Episode 5: Consent

    JAPAN

    01.28.2021

    Video by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Sgt. 1st Class Matthew D. Spurlock, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, discusses consent in episode five of the superhero-inspired series SHARP Points. Consent is a freely given agreement to the conduct at issue by a competent person. Please like and share SHARP Points to continue spreading awareness of the Sexual Harassment, Assault and Prevention Program.

    To Report a Sexual Assault in Japan, please use the 24/7 SHARP Hotline
    24/7 response for Mainland Honshu: * Cell: 090-9395-8909
    24/7 response for Okinawa: * Cell: 090-6861-8447 From DSN: 263-2277 Local: Mainland- 046-407-2277.

    To Report a Sexual Assault in Guam, please use the 24/7 SAPR Hotline:
    24/7 response for Guam: * Cell: 671-366-7272 (SARC).

    DoD Safe Helpline offers free, anonymous support to survivors of sexual assault in the DoD community, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Learn more at SafeHelpline.org or 877-995-5247.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 03:58
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 781853
    VIRIN: 210128-A-PI656-001
    Filename: DOD_108160049
    Length: 00:04:49
    Location: JP

    TAGS

    Sexual Harassment
    Consent
    Denim Day
    Army SHARP
    SHARP Awareness
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    38th ADA
    This Is My Squad
    SHARP Points
    Sgt. 1st Class Matthew D. Spurlock
    Assault and Prevention Program

