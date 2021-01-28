Sgt. 1st Class Matthew D. Spurlock, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, discusses consent in episode five of the superhero-inspired series SHARP Points. Consent is a freely given agreement to the conduct at issue by a competent person. Please like and share SHARP Points to continue spreading awareness of the Sexual Harassment, Assault and Prevention Program.
To Report a Sexual Assault in Japan, please use the 24/7 SHARP Hotline
24/7 response for Mainland Honshu: * Cell: 090-9395-8909
24/7 response for Okinawa: * Cell: 090-6861-8447 From DSN: 263-2277 Local: Mainland- 046-407-2277.
To Report a Sexual Assault in Guam, please use the 24/7 SAPR Hotline:
24/7 response for Guam: * Cell: 671-366-7272 (SARC).
DoD Safe Helpline offers free, anonymous support to survivors of sexual assault in the DoD community, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Learn more at SafeHelpline.org or 877-995-5247.
This work, SHARP Points Episode 5: Consent, by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
