That's Air University-Paying it Forward

t. Col. Mary Braun, a former Air University instructor and current 42nd Air Base Wing communications squadron commander, talks about her time leading within the Squadron Officer School experience and how those lessons have helped her since.
To learn more about Developmental Special Duty Assignments visit the Developmental Special Experiences catalog on MyVECTOR. The DSE Catalog is a consolidated list of available opportunities for Department of the Air Force officers, enlisted and civilians that enables members to grow professionally. The catalog is maintained by the Force Development Credentialing Division within Air Education and Training Command. Developmental Special Experiences are learning activities outside the scope of formal training that have been validated as a potential means to obtain specific foundational, occupational, or joint competencies.
Department of the Air Force personnel can access the DSE Catalog through MyVECTOR at https://myvector.us.af.mil/myvector/D..., or once logged in, select “Development Plan” on the left-hand side menu option and then click on “DSE Catalog” tab. To apply for a DSE, contact the listed point of contact for the specific DSE and follow the application process.
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2021 17:46
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|781805
|VIRIN:
|210127-F-VZ654-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108158066
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
