    Virtual Air Force Trials 2021

    TX, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Video by Melissa Espinales 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program (AFW2) continues its flexible approach to providing services to wounded, ill and injured service men and women and their caregivers. This year, due to the current pandemic, AFW2 opted to hold a Virtual Air Force Trials to select a team for the 2021 Department of Defense Warrior Games.

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 16:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 781764
    VIRIN: 210127-F-OR487-001
    Filename: DOD_108157688
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: TX, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Air Force Trials
    Road to Warrior Games
    Virtual Air Force Trials

