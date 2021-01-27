Virtual Air Force Trials 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program (AFW2) continues its flexible approach to providing services to wounded, ill and injured service men and women and their caregivers. This year, due to the current pandemic, AFW2 opted to hold a Virtual Air Force Trials to select a team for the 2021 Department of Defense Warrior Games.