    D-Day Remembrance

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Video by Spc. Jeremy Lewis 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    June 5, 1944:
    Noise-making children’s toys called “crickets” are issued to every Soldier in the 101st Airborne Division. One click was to be answered by two clicks in order to help ScreamingEagle Soldiers identify friend from foe amidst the Norman hedge rows at night during the D-Day invasion.
    Capt. Daniel Herbster, 101st Airborne Division historian, talks about the days leading up to D-Day.
    (U.S. Army video Sgt. Jeremy Lewis, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 16:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 781756
    VIRIN: 200604-A-WT494-643
    PIN: 60420
    Filename: DOD_108157656
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D-Day Remembrance, by SPC Jeremy Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Normandy
    WWII
    101st Airborne Division Air Assault
    101st Airborne Division Band
    D-Day
    Greatest Generation

