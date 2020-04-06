D-Day Remembrance

June 5, 1944:
Noise-making children’s toys called “crickets” are issued to every Soldier in the 101st Airborne Division. One click was to be answered by two clicks in order to help ScreamingEagle Soldiers identify friend from foe amidst the Norman hedge rows at night during the D-Day invasion.
Capt. Daniel Herbster, 101st Airborne Division historian, talks about the days leading up to D-Day.
(U.S. Army video Sgt. Jeremy Lewis, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)
