    Screaming Eagles get back to training

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2020

    Video by Spc. Jeremy Lewis 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    ScreamingEagle Soldiers are back at training, working hard to meet the requirements of social distancing while simultaneous building proficiency in a wide range of weapon systems. Leaders in the 101st Airborne Division are eager to take on the challenge of executing tough, realistic training under social distancing guidelines.
    "The conditions have changed, but the standards have not," said 1st Lt. Nick Slusher. "The way that we conduct training will be to the exact same standard as it was before, however there are new conditions to adapt to while we achieve our commanders intent."
    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jeremy Lewis, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2020
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 16:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 781750
    VIRIN: 200515-A-WT494-808
    PIN: 51520
    Filename: DOD_108157535
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

    TAGS

    Strike
    Bastogne
    Marksmanship
    101st Airborne Division Air Assault
    Rakkasan
    COVID-19 Training

