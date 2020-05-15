ScreamingEagle Soldiers are back at training, working hard to meet the requirements of social distancing while simultaneous building proficiency in a wide range of weapon systems. Leaders in the 101st Airborne Division are eager to take on the challenge of executing tough, realistic training under social distancing guidelines.
"The conditions have changed, but the standards have not," said 1st Lt. Nick Slusher. "The way that we conduct training will be to the exact same standard as it was before, however there are new conditions to adapt to while we achieve our commanders intent."
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jeremy Lewis, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2021 16:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|781750
|VIRIN:
|200515-A-WT494-808
|PIN:
|51520
|Filename:
|DOD_108157535
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Screaming Eagles get back to training, by SPC Jeremy Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
