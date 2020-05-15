Screaming Eagles get back to training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



ScreamingEagle Soldiers are back at training, working hard to meet the requirements of social distancing while simultaneous building proficiency in a wide range of weapon systems. Leaders in the 101st Airborne Division are eager to take on the challenge of executing tough, realistic training under social distancing guidelines.

"The conditions have changed, but the standards have not," said 1st Lt. Nick Slusher. "The way that we conduct training will be to the exact same standard as it was before, however there are new conditions to adapt to while we achieve our commanders intent."

(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jeremy Lewis, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)