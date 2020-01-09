Rising Phoenix II - B-Roll

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Firefighters from the 21st Civil Engineering Squadron work together with community partners during the Rising Phoenix II exercise at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, Sept. 1, 2020. The purpose of this exercise was to reinforce relationships to include Colorado Springs Fire Department. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn)
|09.01.2020
|01.27.2021 15:36
|B-Roll
|781749
|200901-F-JY979-0002
|DOD_108157518
|00:09:31
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|1
|1
