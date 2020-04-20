2-17 CAV Apache Gunnery

Soldiers from 2nd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conducted aerial gunnery to qualify Apache aircrews on various weapon systems and increase proficiency in Forward Arming and Refueling Point operations. Over the two week period, while adhering to social distancing guidelines, 2-17 CAV successfully qualified the entire battalion. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jeremy Lewis, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2021 16:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|781747
|VIRIN:
|200420-A-WT494-854
|PIN:
|42020
|Filename:
|DOD_108157451
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
