2-17 CAV Apache Gunnery

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/781747" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from 2nd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conducted aerial gunnery to qualify Apache aircrews on various weapon systems and increase proficiency in Forward Arming and Refueling Point operations. Over the two week period, while adhering to social distancing guidelines, 2-17 CAV successfully qualified the entire battalion. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jeremy Lewis, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)