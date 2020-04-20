Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-17 CAV Apache Gunnery

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2020

    Video by Spc. Jeremy Lewis 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from 2nd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conducted aerial gunnery to qualify Apache aircrews on various weapon systems and increase proficiency in Forward Arming and Refueling Point operations. Over the two week period, while adhering to social distancing guidelines, 2-17 CAV successfully qualified the entire battalion. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jeremy Lewis, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

