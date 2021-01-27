Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFLCMC's Agile Combat Support Directorate's Simulators Division is the warfighter's digital twin

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Video by Ryan Law 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Agile Combat Support Directorate's Simulators Division is the warfighter's digital twin. The sims mission is to lead the development, acquisition and sustainment necessary to meet every MAJCOM’s simulation and training requirement

    The sims vision is to provide the world’s best training systems to the combat forces of today and tomorrow.

    The Agile Combat Support (ACS) Directorate is one of 10 Program Executive Officer directorates within the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. Headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, ACS has other major units at Robins AFB, Ga., and Heath, Ohio.

    ACS consists of more than 1,600 personnel and over 600 programs that span Wright Patterson AFB as well as 10 additional geographically separated units.

    For more information bout the ACS simulators division and all of the ACS portfolio please visit: https://www.aflcmc.af.mil/WELCOME/Organizations/Agile-Combat-Support-Directorate/

    For more information about AFLCMC please visit https://www/aflcmc.af.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 14:50
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 781742
    VIRIN: 210127-F-FC975-1001
    Filename: DOD_108157415
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFLCMC's Agile Combat Support Directorate's Simulators Division is the warfighter's digital twin, by Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Simulators
    ACS
    Agile Combat Support
    AFLCMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT