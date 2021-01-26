Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CNO and MCPON Message to the Fleet on the COVID Vaccine

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Nicholas Brown 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    210126-N-TR763-2001 WASHINGTON (Jan. 26, 2021) A video slate for Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Russ Smith's message to the Fleet regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. (U.S. Navy Graphic by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Nick Brown/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 16:31
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 781739
    VIRIN: 210126-N-TR763-1001
    Filename: DOD_108157360
    Length: 00:04:34
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNO and MCPON Message to the Fleet on the COVID Vaccine, by CPO Nicholas Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCPON
    MCPON Smith
    Adm. Mike Gilday
    CNO Gilday
    COVID Vaccine
    Navy COVID Vaccine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT