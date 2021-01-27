In line with Operation Warp Speed efforts, COVID-19 vaccinations are available to Marines and their beneficiaries. For more information about Operation Warp Speed and the USMC COVID-19 vaccine distribution, visit MARADMIN 754/20. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Fernando Moreno)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2021 14:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|781733
|VIRIN:
|210127-M-DG494-609
|Filename:
|DOD_108157331
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine Minute : Covid-19 Vaccinations, by LCpl Fernando Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT