    Marine Minute : Covid-19 Vaccinations

    UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Fernando Moreno 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    In line with Operation Warp Speed efforts, COVID-19 vaccinations are available to Marines and their beneficiaries. For more information about Operation Warp Speed and the USMC COVID-19 vaccine distribution, visit MARADMIN 754/20. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Fernando Moreno)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 14:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 781733
    VIRIN: 210127-M-DG494-609
    Filename: DOD_108157331
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute : Covid-19 Vaccinations, by LCpl Fernando Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vaccinations
    DMAMAMM
    DMAMPROD
    Coronavirus
    COVID - 19
    MARDMACOVID19
    Operation Warp Speed

