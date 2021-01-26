Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag Nellis: B-Roll of take offs RF 21-1

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    Video by William Lewis 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    B-Roll of take-offs during Red Flag 21-1 after early morning snowfall. Red Flag is conducted by the 414th Combat Training Squadron which is hosting around 2,400 participants. Airframes flying in the exercise include the F-22 Raptor, F-35 Lightning, F-16 Fighting Falcon, EA-18G Growler, F-15E Strike Eagle, A-10 Thunderbolt, B-2 Spirit, B-1B Lancer, MQ-9 Reaper, E-3 Sentry, E-8 Joint STARS, RC-135 Rivet Joint, HH-60 Pave Hawk, HC-130 and the KC-135 Stratotanker.

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 14:10
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 

    This work, Red Flag Nellis: B-Roll of take offs RF 21-1, by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

