B-Roll of take-offs during Red Flag 21-1 after early morning snowfall. Red Flag is conducted by the 414th Combat Training Squadron which is hosting around 2,400 participants. Airframes flying in the exercise include the F-22 Raptor, F-35 Lightning, F-16 Fighting Falcon, EA-18G Growler, F-15E Strike Eagle, A-10 Thunderbolt, B-2 Spirit, B-1B Lancer, MQ-9 Reaper, E-3 Sentry, E-8 Joint STARS, RC-135 Rivet Joint, HH-60 Pave Hawk, HC-130 and the KC-135 Stratotanker.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2021 14:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781731
|VIRIN:
|210126-F-UT528-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108157287
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Red Flag Nellis: B-Roll of take offs RF 21-1, by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT