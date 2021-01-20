Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Evaluations Training - Headquarters Air Reserve Personnel Center

    UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Leisa Grant 

    HQ Air Reserve Personnel Center/Public Affairs

    This video, virtually delivered and recorded Jan. 20, 2021, is a virtual training for Evaluations technicians and others involved in the Evals process at their units. It specifically covers each section and block of the Air Force form 910.

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 14:41
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 781725
    VIRIN: 210120-F-JQ613-868
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108157262
    Length: 00:30:39
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Evaluations Training - Headquarters Air Reserve Personnel Center, by MSgt Leisa Grant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AirForceReserve AirNationalGuard Evaluations

