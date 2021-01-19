Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2020 Year in Review MHAFB

    MOUNTAIN HOME, ID, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cheyenne Bassham 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Training exercises, a global pandemic, and deployments were just a few events that kept the 366th Fighter Wing, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, busy in 2020. Here is a recap of some of our accomplishments throughout the year showing how we maintained mission readiness and the safety of our gunfighters. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Cheyenne Bassham)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 12:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 781722
    VIRIN: 210119-F-XG511-1001
    Filename: DOD_108157239
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME, ID, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 Year in Review MHAFB, by A1C Cheyenne Bassham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Year in review
    AF
    Air Force
    366th Fighter Wing
    MHAFB
    2020
    Fly Fight Win
    enhancing readiness
    fly hard shoot straight

