Tammy Murphy, N.J.'s 56th First Lady, visits the Atlantic City Convention Center, which is being utilized as a COVID-19 vaccination point of distribution Jan. 26, 2021, in Atlantic City, N.J. Murphy witnessed four vaccinations and spoke to AtlantiCare staff, residents who received a COVID-19 vaccine and Citizen Airmen from the 108th Wing and 177th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard B-roll video by Airman 1st Class Hunter Hires)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2021 11:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781705
|VIRIN:
|210126-Z-NR739-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108157064
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, New Jersey's 56th First Lady Visits Atlantic City COVID-19 Vaccination Site, by A1C Hunter Hires, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
