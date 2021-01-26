Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Jersey's 56th First Lady Visits Atlantic City COVID-19 Vaccination Site

    ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Hunter Hires 

    177th Fighter Wing – NJ Air National Guard

    Tammy Murphy, N.J.'s 56th First Lady, visits the Atlantic City Convention Center, which is being utilized as a COVID-19 vaccination point of distribution Jan. 26, 2021, in Atlantic City, N.J. Murphy witnessed four vaccinations and spoke to AtlantiCare staff, residents who received a COVID-19 vaccine and Citizen Airmen from the 108th Wing and 177th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard B-roll video by Airman 1st Class Hunter Hires)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 11:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781705
    VIRIN: 210126-Z-NR739-2001
    Filename: DOD_108157064
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, US 

    Air National Guard
    Atlantic City
    Air Force
    177th Fighter Wing
    NJANG
    COVID-19

