10 Signature Behaviors of the 21st Century Sailor intro with Fleet Master Chief Derrick Walters

Signature Behaviors were developed in conjunction with the Secretary of the Navy’s 21st Century Sailor initiative as a means to emphasize the positive and honorable behavior that our Sailors exhibit on a daily basis. Signature Behaviors are designed to assist Sailors to live out the Navy’s Core Values, Navy Ethos, Culture of Excellence Core Themes, and Core Attributes in a practical manner.