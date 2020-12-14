Signature Behaviors were developed in conjunction with the Secretary of the Navy’s 21st Century Sailor initiative as a means to emphasize the positive and honorable behavior that our Sailors exhibit on a daily basis. Signature Behaviors are designed to assist Sailors to live out the Navy’s Core Values, Navy Ethos, Culture of Excellence Core Themes, and Core Attributes in a practical manner.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2021 09:18
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|781703
|VIRIN:
|211214-N-RX777-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108157035
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 10 Signature Behaviors of the 21st Century Sailor intro with Fleet Master Chief Derrick Walters, by PO2 Cole Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT