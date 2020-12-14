Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10 Signature Behaviors of the 21st Century Sailor intro with Fleet Master Chief Derrick Walters

    ITALY

    12.14.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cole Keller 

    AFN Naples

    Signature Behaviors were developed in conjunction with the Secretary of the Navy’s 21st Century Sailor initiative as a means to emphasize the positive and honorable behavior that our Sailors exhibit on a daily basis. Signature Behaviors are designed to assist Sailors to live out the Navy’s Core Values, Navy Ethos, Culture of Excellence Core Themes, and Core Attributes in a practical manner.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2020
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 09:18
    Category: PSA
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    Naples
    6th Fleet
    Navy
    Fleet Master Chief
    21st Century Sailor
    Signature Behaviors

