U.S. Marines with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division, conduct the Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) Drivers Course to become certified UTV operators on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 14, 2021. 3d Reconnaissance Battalion uses UTV to efficiently conduct mounted insertions during reconnaissance missions.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jackson Dukes)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2021 07:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781697
|VIRIN:
|210114-M-JD525-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108156921
|Length:
|00:05:05
|Location:
|CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 3d Reconnaissance Battalion Conduct Utility Task Vehicle Drivers Course B-Roll, by LCpl Jackson Dukes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
