    Task Force Iron Castle's 996th Engineer Construction Company Supports Operation Freedom's Sentinel

    AFGHANISTAN

    01.23.2021

    Courtesy Video

    16th Engineer Brigade Public Affairs

    Task Force Iron Castle's 996th Engineer Construction Company supports Operation Freedom's Sentinel by bolstering life support, force protection, and enabling our coalition and partner forces to maintain their missions and presence in Afghanistan. Great work engineers!

    Date Taken: 01.23.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 05:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 781696
    VIRIN: 210123-A-IO915-0001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108156904
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: AF

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Engineers
    16th Engineer Brigade
    Theater Engineer Brigade
    16th TEB
    996 Engineer Construction Company

