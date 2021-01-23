Task Force Iron Castle's 996th Engineer Construction Company supports Operation Freedom's Sentinel by bolstering life support, force protection, and enabling our coalition and partner forces to maintain their missions and presence in Afghanistan. Great work engineers!
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2021 05:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|781696
|VIRIN:
|210123-A-IO915-0001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108156904
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|AF
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Task Force Iron Castle's 996th Engineer Construction Company Supports Operation Freedom's Sentinel, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
