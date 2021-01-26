A U-H 60 Blackhawk crew with the Arizona Army National Guard rescued three stranded climbers in snow covered Haribo Canyon in Sedona, Tuesday, January, 26, 2021. Pilot U.S. Army Capt. Shannon Lancaster along with copilot Chief Warrant Officer Paul Duff, crew chiefs Staff Sgt. Karl Evans and Sgt. Jonathan Atcitty and medic Sgt. Javier Carrillo, hoisted up the climbers and flew them to a command post where emergency responders transported them to a local hospital. Capt. Lancaster and her crew also hoisted up four members of a local rescue team in the Haribo Canyon as well.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2021 00:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781688
|VIRIN:
|210126-A-QU728-672
|Filename:
|DOD_108156742
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|SEDONA, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Arizona National Guard Rescues Stranded Climbers in Sedona, by MAJ Kyle Key, identified by DVIDS
