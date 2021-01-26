Arizona National Guard Rescues Stranded Climbers in Sedona

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U-H 60 Blackhawk crew with the Arizona Army National Guard rescued three stranded climbers in snow covered Haribo Canyon in Sedona, Tuesday, January, 26, 2021. Pilot U.S. Army Capt. Shannon Lancaster along with copilot Chief Warrant Officer Paul Duff, crew chiefs Staff Sgt. Karl Evans and Sgt. Jonathan Atcitty and medic Sgt. Javier Carrillo, hoisted up the climbers and flew them to a command post where emergency responders transported them to a local hospital. Capt. Lancaster and her crew also hoisted up four members of a local rescue team in the Haribo Canyon as well.