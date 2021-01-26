Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arizona National Guard Rescues Stranded Climbers in Sedona

    SEDONA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    Video by Maj. Kyle Key 

    Arizona National Guard Public Affairs

    A U-H 60 Blackhawk crew with the Arizona Army National Guard rescued three stranded climbers in snow covered Haribo Canyon in Sedona, Tuesday, January, 26, 2021. Pilot U.S. Army Capt. Shannon Lancaster along with copilot Chief Warrant Officer Paul Duff, crew chiefs Staff Sgt. Karl Evans and Sgt. Jonathan Atcitty and medic Sgt. Javier Carrillo, hoisted up the climbers and flew them to a command post where emergency responders transported them to a local hospital. Capt. Lancaster and her crew also hoisted up four members of a local rescue team in the Haribo Canyon as well.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 00:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781688
    VIRIN: 210126-A-QU728-672
    Filename: DOD_108156742
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: SEDONA, AZ, US 

    TAGS

    search and rescue
    blackhawk
    Arizona National Guard
    snow
    hikers
    climbers

