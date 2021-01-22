2021 Command Sgt. Maj. Jack L. Clark, Jr. U.S. Army Best Medic Competition (Competitors)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Andrew Oh and Sgt. 1st Class Dave Salvador of 65th Medical Brigade, are both competitors in the 2021 Command Sgt. Maj. Jack L. Clark, Jr. U.S. Army Best Medic Competition (ABMC). To qualify, Soldiers must have already earned the Combat Medical Badge or the Expert Field Medical Badge. The ABMC is taking place from Jan. 25-28 at Fort Gordon, Ga. Soldiers will compete in teams of two for the Army Best Medic title. The 72-hour event is physically and intellectually challenging. The Soldiers must operate in a demanding, continuous, and realistic operational environment. This year's competition takes place amid the corona virus global pandemic. The Soldiers reported early to participate in a restriction of movement process. The event will take place inside of a "COVID-bubble". The bubble requires COVID testing and strict adherence to avoiding under 20 feet of contact with anyone outside of the bubble. Even those outside of the bubble must be tested for the virus. This year's event is hosted by the Army's Regional Health Command-Atlantic. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Keion Jackson and Spc. Genesis Miranda)