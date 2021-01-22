Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 Command Sgt. Maj. Jack L. Clark, Jr. U.S. Army Best Medic Competition (Competitors)

    FORT GORDON, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Video by Spc. Keion Jackson 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    Maj. Andrew Oh and Sgt. 1st Class Dave Salvador of 65th Medical Brigade, are both competitors in the 2021 Command Sgt. Maj. Jack L. Clark, Jr. U.S. Army Best Medic Competition (ABMC). To qualify, Soldiers must have already earned the Combat Medical Badge or the Expert Field Medical Badge. The ABMC is taking place from Jan. 25-28 at Fort Gordon, Ga. Soldiers will compete in teams of two for the Army Best Medic title. The 72-hour event is physically and intellectually challenging. The Soldiers must operate in a demanding, continuous, and realistic operational environment. This year's competition takes place amid the corona virus global pandemic. The Soldiers reported early to participate in a restriction of movement process. The event will take place inside of a "COVID-bubble". The bubble requires COVID testing and strict adherence to avoiding under 20 feet of contact with anyone outside of the bubble. Even those outside of the bubble must be tested for the virus. This year's event is hosted by the Army's Regional Health Command-Atlantic. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Keion Jackson and Spc. Genesis Miranda)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 22:36
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 781683
    VIRIN: 210122-A-HF807-003
    PIN: 210122
    Filename: DOD_108156737
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: FORT GORDON, GA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Command Sgt. Maj. Jack L. Clark, Jr. U.S. Army Best Medic Competition (Competitors), by SPC Keion Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Best Medic
    Army Best Medic Competition
    ABMC

