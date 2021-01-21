Spartans construct ice bridge

Interview B-roll of 1st Lt. Jenna Forrester, Platoon leader with 6th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, at Donnelley training area, Jan., 21, 2021. Forrester and her paratroopers are constructing an ice bridge in preparation for exercise Arctic Warrior 21.
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 20:23
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|781678
|VIRIN:
|210121-A-DU810-237
|Filename:
|DOD_108156709
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|DELTA JUNCTION, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
