    Spartans construct ice bridge

    DELTA JUNCTION, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alex Skripnichuk 

    4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Interview B-roll of 1st Lt. Jenna Forrester, Platoon leader with 6th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, at Donnelley training area, Jan., 21, 2021. Forrester and her paratroopers are constructing an ice bridge in preparation for exercise Arctic Warrior 21.

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 20:23
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 781678
    VIRIN: 210121-A-DU810-237
    Filename: DOD_108156709
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: DELTA JUNCTION, AK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartans construct ice bridge, by SSG Alex Skripnichuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    paratrooper
    AW21
    Arctic warrior 21

