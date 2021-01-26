Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Cal Guard security forces at California Capitol

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Edward Siguenza 

    California National Guard   

    Video b-roll of the California Army National Guard providing military presence and additional security at California Capitol prior and during the Jan. 20, 2021 inauguration for President Biden. Cal Guard manned entry and exit points, often checking identification of individuals coming into the historic building. Soldiers were situated at various points, often linking up with California Highway Patrol officers as well as other local and state law enforcement. Biden became the 46th commander in chief. More than a thousand Cal Guardsmen were activated to protect and defend lives, property and rights of all Californians. Part 2 of 2. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Eddie Siguenza)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 18:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781673
    VIRIN: 210126-Z-WM549-2002
    Filename: DOD_108156627
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cal Guard security forces at California Capitol, by SSG Edward Siguenza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    California

    TAGS

    security
    riot
    inauguration
    National Guard
    civil disturbance
    Cal Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT