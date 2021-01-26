Cal Guard security forces at California Capitol

Video b-roll of the California Army National Guard providing military presence and additional security at California Capitol prior and during the Jan. 20, 2021 inauguration for President Biden. Cal Guard manned entry and exit points, often checking identification of individuals coming into the historic building. Soldiers were situated at various points, often linking up with California Highway Patrol officers as well as other local and state law enforcement. Biden became the 46th commander in chief. More than a thousand Cal Guardsmen were activated to protect and defend lives, property and rights of all Californians. Part 2 of 2. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Eddie Siguenza)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 18:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781673
|VIRIN:
|210126-Z-WM549-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_108156627
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
