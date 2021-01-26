Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    WSMR COVID-19 Update 150

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    Video by Vanessa Flores 

    White Sands Missile Range Public Affairs

    Col. Ryan Howell, WSMR Garrison Commander fills in for Brig. Gen. David Trybula today and emphasizes the importance of filling out the tracing sheets.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 21:15
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 781670
    VIRIN: 210126-A-PQ902-0001
    Filename: DOD_108156619
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ATEC
    White Sands Missile Range
    WSMR
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT