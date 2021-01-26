Arizona Army National Guard Medical Detachment, trains a volunteer to confirm patient information before administering the COVID-19 vaccine, at a vaccination site in Chandler, Ariz., Jan. 26, 2021. The volunteers work side-by-side with the medical community and the more than 700 Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen supporting Arizona’s fight against COVID-19. This coordinated effort between the Governor’s office, Arizona Department of Health Services, and Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs relied on the Arizona Emergency System for the Advance Registration of Volunteer Health Professionals (AZ-ESAR-VHP). (U .S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Thurman Snyder)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 17:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781666
|VIRIN:
|210126-A-UN281-221
|PIN:
|22
|Filename:
|DOD_108156559
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|CHANDLER, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AZNG helps train volunteers at COVID-19 vaccination sites, by SPC Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
