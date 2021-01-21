B-roll of pilots, crew chiefs, and maintainers assigned to the 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont Air National Guard prepare to launch F-35A Lightning IIs during a training exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., Jan. 20-22, 2021. More than 150 airmen from the Vermont Air National Guard are participating in this two week training event to validate and verify weapon systems of the F-35.
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 19:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781656
|VIRIN:
|210121-F-RJ808-582
|Filename:
|DOD_108156432
|Length:
|00:03:10
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Green Mountain Boys train at Tyndall AFB, by TSgt Richard Mekkri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
