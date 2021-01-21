Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Green Mountain Boys train at Tyndall AFB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Richard Mekkri 

    158th Fighter Wing

    B-roll of pilots, crew chiefs, and maintainers assigned to the 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont Air National Guard prepare to launch F-35A Lightning IIs during a training exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., Jan. 20-22, 2021. More than 150 airmen from the Vermont Air National Guard are participating in this two week training event to validate and verify weapon systems of the F-35.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 19:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781656
    VIRIN: 210121-F-RJ808-582
    Filename: DOD_108156432
    Length: 00:03:10
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Green Mountain Boys train at Tyndall AFB, by TSgt Richard Mekkri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Vermont

    TAGS

    158th Fighter Wing
    F-35
    Vermont Air National Guard
    VTANG
    F35Vermont

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT