Green Mountain Boys train at Tyndall AFB

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/781656" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll of pilots, crew chiefs, and maintainers assigned to the 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont Air National Guard prepare to launch F-35A Lightning IIs during a training exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., Jan. 20-22, 2021. More than 150 airmen from the Vermont Air National Guard are participating in this two week training event to validate and verify weapon systems of the F-35.