LCpl Bear Remembrance

To the service members who passed through the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Lance Corporal Bear was so much more than a mascot. Bear was a friend and a vital comfort in one of the U.S. military's most challenging training environments. Unfortunately, Bear passed away on Sept. 3, 2020. His memorial service was held Jan. 11th, 2021 at JWTC. He will be missed.