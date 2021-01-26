Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JAPAN

    01.26.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    To the service members who passed through the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Lance Corporal Bear was so much more than a mascot. Bear was a friend and a vital comfort in one of the U.S. military's most challenging training environments. Unfortunately, Bear passed away on Sept. 3, 2020. His memorial service was held Jan. 11th, 2021 at JWTC. He will be missed.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 781649
    VIRIN: 210126-D-AR128-955
    Filename: DOD_108156370
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LCpl Bear Remembrance, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Mascot
    JWTC
    DGOV
    Featured Videos
    LCpl Bear

