Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    B-Roll Package 1, D.C. Soldier Lift

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Andrew Sinclair 

    101st Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    Another wave of ME Army National Guard Soldiers head to D.C. to provide assistance where needed.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 15:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781640
    VIRIN: 210126-Z-IA789-458
    Filename: DOD_108156296
    Length: 00:05:44
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll Package 1, D.C. Soldier Lift, by MSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    air force
    united states air force
    maine air national guard
    pine tree state

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT