Fort McCoy Garrison Soldiers awarded Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal

This video includes words from Garrison Commander Col. Michael D. Poss and Maj. Eddie Woody, 1st Sgt. Leonardo Ramos, Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Parks, and Staff Sgt. Anthony Cintron with U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy's Headquarters and Headquarters Company after a presentation of the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal (MOVSM) to Soldiers on Jan. 22, 2021, in building 100 at Fort McCoy, Wis. Woody, Ramos, Parks, and Cintron all received the medal for outstanding volunteer service on the installation and in local communities. According to the medal's eligibility requirements, the MOVSM recognizes those members of the military (active duty, Reserve and National Guard) who perform substantial volunteer service to the local community above and beyond the duties required as a member of the United States armed forces. Such volunteer service must be made in a sustained and direct nature towards the civilian community, must be significant in nature to produce tangible results, and must reflect favorably on the military service and the Department of Defense. Each Soldier discussed the importance of volunteering and more. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)