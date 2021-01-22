Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Garrison Soldiers awarded Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                              

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This video includes words from Garrison Commander Col. Michael D. Poss and Maj. Eddie Woody, 1st Sgt. Leonardo Ramos, Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Parks, and Staff Sgt. Anthony Cintron with U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy's Headquarters and Headquarters Company after a presentation of the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal (MOVSM) to Soldiers on Jan. 22, 2021, in building 100 at Fort McCoy, Wis. Woody, Ramos, Parks, and Cintron all received the medal for outstanding volunteer service on the installation and in local communities. According to the medal's eligibility requirements, the MOVSM recognizes those members of the military (active duty, Reserve and National Guard) who perform substantial volunteer service to the local community above and beyond the duties required as a member of the United States armed forces. Such volunteer service must be made in a sustained and direct nature towards the civilian community, must be significant in nature to produce tangible results, and must reflect favorably on the military service and the Department of Defense. Each Soldier discussed the importance of volunteering and more. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 16:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781634
    VIRIN: 210122-A-OK556-544
    Filename: DOD_108156259
    Length: 00:05:54
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy Garrison Soldiers awarded Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort McCoy

    Wisconsin
    volunteering
    Fort McCoy

