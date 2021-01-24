EARF Mortar Live Fire Exercise

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/781632" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Indirect Fire Infantrymen assigned to the East African Response Force (EARF) perform a live fire exercise with a 60 mm mortar system Jan. 24, 2021 at an indisclosed location in Djibouti, Africa. The EARF is a rapid deployment force with the ability to protect U.S. citizens and diplomatic facilities, provide non-combatant evacuation operations, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief operations, on the African continent.

(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Hannah Strobel