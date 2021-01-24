Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EARF Mortar Live Fire Exercise

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    01.24.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Hannah Strobel 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    U.S. Army Indirect Fire Infantrymen assigned to the East African Response Force (EARF) perform a live fire exercise with a 60 mm mortar system Jan. 24, 2021 at an indisclosed location in Djibouti, Africa. The EARF is a rapid deployment force with the ability to protect U.S. citizens and diplomatic facilities, provide non-combatant evacuation operations, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief operations, on the African continent.
    (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Hannah Strobel

    Date Taken: 01.24.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 14:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781632
    VIRIN: 210124-F-DN249-0001
    Filename: DOD_108156252
    Length: 00:06:29
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EARF Mortar Live Fire Exercise, by SrA Hannah Strobel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    mortar
    live fire
    AFRICOM
    HOA
    1CTCS
    EARF

