EARF Mortar Live Fire Exercise

U.S. Army Indirect Fire Infantrymen assigned to the East African Response Force (EARF) perform a live fire exercise with a 60 mm mortar system Jan. 24, 2021 at an indisclosed location in Djibouti, Africa. The EARF is a rapid deployment force with the ability to protect U.S. citizens and diplomatic facilities, provide non-combatant evacuation operations, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief operations, on the African continent.
(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Hannah Strobel
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 14:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781632
|VIRIN:
|210124-F-DN249-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108156252
|Length:
|00:06:29
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
