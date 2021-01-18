Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SFAB Live Fire Exercise with BIR

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    01.18.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Hannah Strobel 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    U.S. Army Security Forces Assistance Brigade (SFAB) leads a live fire exercise for members of the Djiboutian Bataillon d’Intervention Rapide (BIR) on Jan. 18, 2020, at an undisclosed location in Djibouti. The SFAB is helping to organize, train and equip the newly formed RIB through the sharing of tactics and procedures to better prepare them for future operation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Hannah Strobel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 14:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781631
    VIRIN: 210118-F-DN249-0001
    Filename: DOD_108156251
    Length: 00:08:38
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 

    This work, SFAB Live Fire Exercise with BIR, by SrA Hannah Strobel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    live fire
    AFRICOM
    HOA
    1CTCS
    SFAB
    BIR

