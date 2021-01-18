SFAB Live Fire Exercise with BIR

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Security Forces Assistance Brigade (SFAB) leads a live fire exercise for members of the Djiboutian Bataillon d’Intervention Rapide (BIR) on Jan. 18, 2020, at an undisclosed location in Djibouti. The SFAB is helping to organize, train and equip the newly formed RIB through the sharing of tactics and procedures to better prepare them for future operation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Hannah Strobel)