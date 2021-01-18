U.S. Army Security Forces Assistance Brigade (SFAB) leads a live fire exercise for members of the Djiboutian Bataillon d’Intervention Rapide (BIR) on Jan. 18, 2020, at an undisclosed location in Djibouti. The SFAB is helping to organize, train and equip the newly formed RIB through the sharing of tactics and procedures to better prepare them for future operation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Hannah Strobel)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 14:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781631
|VIRIN:
|210118-F-DN249-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108156251
|Length:
|00:08:38
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SFAB Live Fire Exercise with BIR, by SrA Hannah Strobel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT