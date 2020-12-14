Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-5M Super Galaxy refueled by KC-46 Pegasus

    CA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2020

    Video by Hun Chustine Minoda 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the 22nd Airlift Squadron, fly a C-5M Super Galaxy out of Travis Air Force Base, California, to conduct an air refueling training mission over Wyoming, Dec. 14, 2020. A KC-46 Pegasus from the 931st Air Refueling Wing, McConnell AFB, Kansas, refueled the C5-M.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2020
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 13:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781629
    VIRIN: 201214-F-FM924-001
    Filename: DOD_108156226
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: CA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-5M Super Galaxy refueled by KC-46 Pegasus, by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Travis AFB
    22nd Airlift Squadron
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    rapid global mobility
    KC-46 Pegasus
    no bounds

