C-5M Super Galaxy refueled by KC-46 Pegasus

U.S. Airmen from the 22nd Airlift Squadron, fly a C-5M Super Galaxy out of Travis Air Force Base, California, to conduct an air refueling training mission over Wyoming, Dec. 14, 2020. A KC-46 Pegasus from the 931st Air Refueling Wing, McConnell AFB, Kansas, refueled the C5-M.
|12.14.2020
|01.26.2021 13:59
|B-Roll
|781629
|201214-F-FM924-001
|DOD_108156226
|00:02:15
|CA, US
|1
|1
