    Spacecom Leader Participates in Aerospace Nation Virtual Event

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    Army Gen. James H. Dickinson, commander of U.S. Space Command, participates in a live virtual Aerospace Nation event hosted by the Mitchell Institute, Jan. 26, 2021. He will share his insights into the establishment of a new Spacecom headquarters, the U.S. response to the increasingly contested space domain, and the integration of Spacecom into the operations of other combatant commands. Dave Deptula, dean of the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies, will moderate the discussion and facilitate audience Q&A.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 12:21
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 781613
    Filename: DOD_108156043
    Length: 01:00:48
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

