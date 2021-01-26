Spacecom Leader Participates in Aerospace Nation Virtual Event

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Army Gen. James H. Dickinson, commander of U.S. Space Command, participates in a live virtual Aerospace Nation event hosted by the Mitchell Institute, Jan. 26, 2021. He will share his insights into the establishment of a new Spacecom headquarters, the U.S. response to the increasingly contested space domain, and the integration of Spacecom into the operations of other combatant commands. Dave Deptula, dean of the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies, will moderate the discussion and facilitate audience Q&A.