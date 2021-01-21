Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARFORCYBER Senior Leaders Get COVID-19 Vaccine

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Osborne 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command

    MARFORCYBER Senior Leaders Get COVID-19 Vaccine

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 10:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 781605
    VIRIN: 210121-M-VG714-537
    Filename: DOD_108155952
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARFORCYBER Senior Leaders Get COVID-19 Vaccine, by SSgt Jacob Osborne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    MARFORCYBER
    Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command
    COVID-19

