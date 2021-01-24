Nebraska National Guard Inauguration Support Return Flights Jan. 24

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Three flights on 155th Air Refueling Wing KC-135R Stratotanker aircraft full of Nebraska National Guard Airmen and Soldiers from the return home to Lincoln, Nebraska, Jan. 24, 2021, after supporting the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women were authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and district authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (Nebraska National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. R. Denise Mommens)