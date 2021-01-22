OKNG Returns from DC

Oklahoma National Guardsmen return to Will Roger, Air National Guard Base, from support for 59th Presidential Inauguration, January 23, 2021. The Soldiers and Airmen provided security, communication and logistical support to the DC National Guard during the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (Sgt. Jordan Sivayavirojna)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 11:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781598
|VIRIN:
|210122-A-UA416-783
|Filename:
|DOD_108155904
|Length:
|00:06:25
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
