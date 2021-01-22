Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OKNG Returns from DC

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jordan Sivayavirojna 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Oklahoma National Guardsmen return to Will Roger, Air National Guard Base, from support for 59th Presidential Inauguration, January 23, 2021. The Soldiers and Airmen provided security, communication and logistical support to the DC National Guard during the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (Sgt. Jordan Sivayavirojna)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 11:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781598
    VIRIN: 210122-A-UA416-783
    Filename: DOD_108155904
    Length: 00:06:25
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US 

    OKNG
    Inauguration
    DC
    Oklahoma National Guard
    OKGuard

