Norwegian troops practise calling in air support (INTERNATIONAL)

SYNOPSIS



It is the job of the Joint Terminal Attack Controller, or JTAC, to make sure that military jets hit their targets. Norwegian troops based at NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup in Lithuania trained with UK Eurofighter Typhoon jets serving with NATO’s Baltic Air Policing (BAP) mission based in Šiauliai Air Base (Lithuania).



The training aimed to improve Close Air Support (CAS) procedures among multinational ground units and detachments from BAP missions and the NATO Battlegroups. The training also helped cover some of the JTAC qualification requirements, as well as improving aircrew skills. It ran from 11 to 21 May 2020.



TRANSCRIPT



WHO DO YOU SEND

WHEN FIGHTER JETS IN THE AIR



NEED TO HIT PRECISE TARGETS

ON THE GROUND?



MEET NATO’S JOINT TERMINAL

ATTACK CONTROLLERS (JTAC)



AUDIO DESCRIPTION



-SOUNDBITE-(ENGLISH)

LIEUTENANT ANDERS, Enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup Lithuania



“My job is to get the bomb on the target. I am the link between the aircraft and the ground force commander who is approving each strike, in order to get the right asset at the targets.”



JTAC CREWS USE

SPECIALISED EQUIPMENT



TO CALL IN AIR SUPPORT

WITH SURGICAL ACCURACY



NORWEGIAN TROOPS FROM

NATO ENHANCED

FORWARD PRESENCE

BATTLEGROUP LITHUANIA



PRACTISED CLOSE AIR SUPPORT PROCEDURES WITH

THE UK ROYAL AIR FORCE