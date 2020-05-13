Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Norwegian troops practise calling in air support (INTERNATIONAL WITH MUSIC)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LITHUANIA

    05.13.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel       

    SYNOPSIS

    It is the job of the Joint Terminal Attack Controller, or JTAC, to make sure that military jets hit their targets. Norwegian troops based at NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup in Lithuania trained with UK Eurofighter Typhoon jets serving with NATO’s Baltic Air Policing (BAP) mission based in Šiauliai Air Base (Lithuania).

    The training aimed to improve Close Air Support (CAS) procedures among multinational ground units and detachments from BAP missions and the NATO Battlegroups. The training also helped cover some of the JTAC qualification requirements, as well as improving aircrew skills. It ran from 11 to 21 May 2020.

    TRANSCRIPT

    WHO DO YOU SEND
    WHEN FIGHTER JETS IN THE AIR

    NEED TO HIT PRECISE TARGETS
    ON THE GROUND?

    MEET NATO’S JOINT TERMINAL
    ATTACK CONTROLLERS (JTAC)

    AUDIO DESCRIPTION

    -SOUNDBITE-(ENGLISH)
    LIEUTENANT ANDERS, Enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup Lithuania

    “My job is to get the bomb on the target. I am the link between the aircraft and the ground force commander who is approving each strike, in order to get the right asset at the targets.”

    JTAC CREWS USE
    SPECIALISED EQUIPMENT

    TO CALL IN AIR SUPPORT
    WITH SURGICAL ACCURACY

    NORWEGIAN TROOPS FROM
    NATO ENHANCED
    FORWARD PRESENCE
    BATTLEGROUP LITHUANIA


    PRACTISED CLOSE AIR SUPPORT PROCEDURES WITH
    THE UK ROYAL AIR FORCE

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2020
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 07:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 781580
    VIRIN: 200513-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108155709
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: LT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Terminal Attack Controller
    Exercise
    UK Royal Army
    Norway Army
    NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup Lithuania

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT