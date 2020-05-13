Norwegian troops practise calling in air support (MASTER)

It is the job of the Joint Terminal Attack Controller, or JTAC, to make sure that military jets hit their targets. Norwegian troops based at NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup in Lithuania trained with UK Eurofighter Typhoon jets serving with NATO’s Baltic Air Policing (BAP) mission based in Šiauliai Air Base (Lithuania).
The training aimed to improve Close Air Support (CAS) procedures among multinational ground units and detachments from BAP missions and the NATO Battlegroups. The training also helped cover some of the JTAC qualification requirements, as well as improving aircrew skills. It ran from 11 to 21 May 2020.
