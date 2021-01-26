U.S. Navy Sailors with the Iwakuni Naval Family Branch Clinic, administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to U.S. Marine Corps and Navy medical personnel and first responders at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 26, 2021. The Department of Defense’s (DOD) COVID-19 vaccination plan is phase driven and designed to protect members within the DOD from COVID-19 as quickly and safely as possible in order to bolster mission readiness and enhance capabilities of DOD members worldwide. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kevin Alarcon)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2021 23:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781571
|VIRIN:
|200126-M-ZL960-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108155549
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S. Marine Corps, Navy Personnel Receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine (B-Roll), by LCpl Kevin Alarcon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
