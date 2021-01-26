U.S. Marine Corps, Navy Personnel Receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine (B-Roll)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Sailors with the Iwakuni Naval Family Branch Clinic, administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to U.S. Marine Corps and Navy medical personnel and first responders at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 26, 2021. The Department of Defense’s (DOD) COVID-19 vaccination plan is phase driven and designed to protect members within the DOD from COVID-19 as quickly and safely as possible in order to bolster mission readiness and enhance capabilities of DOD members worldwide. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kevin Alarcon)