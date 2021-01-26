Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marine Corps, Navy Personnel Receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine (B-Roll)

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.26.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kevin Alarcon 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Navy Sailors with the Iwakuni Naval Family Branch Clinic, administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to U.S. Marine Corps and Navy medical personnel and first responders at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 26, 2021. The Department of Defense’s (DOD) COVID-19 vaccination plan is phase driven and designed to protect members within the DOD from COVID-19 as quickly and safely as possible in order to bolster mission readiness and enhance capabilities of DOD members worldwide. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kevin Alarcon)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 23:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781571
    VIRIN: 200126-M-ZL960-1001
    Filename: DOD_108155549
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    This work, U.S. Marine Corps, Navy Personnel Receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine (B-Roll), by LCpl Kevin Alarcon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Sailors
    Marines
    COVID-19
    Moderna vaccine

